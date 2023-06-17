Local

Child, 3, falls from 4th-floor window in Maine

The child was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening, Lewiston police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A 3-year-old child was injured Friday when they fell out of a fourth-floor window at an apartment building in Lewiston, Maine, police say.

Information is limited but Lewiston police confirm they responded to the serious fall at 82 Pine Street (Gauvreau Place) just before 6 p.m.

The child was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening, police said.

Other information was not immediately available Saturday.

