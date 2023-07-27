30-year-old stabbed to death following argument in Providence

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death following an argument on Wednesday in Providence, Rhode Island, according to police.

Police told WJAR that 27-year-old Yomar Espada is in their custody after he allegedly stabbed William Sarimiento multiple times after they got into an argument inside a Sterling Avenue apartment. Sarimiento then walked out of the house through a back door and collapsed. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he later died.

Espada had reportedly been staying with Sarimiento for a few days before the stabbing occurred.

“Every time where there is a violent crime, particularly when it ends in a death and classified a murder, the immediate family and every life that life touched, and concern and heartbreak the neighborhood and communities feels is real,” Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said at a press conference Thursday. “We are doing everything we can to both hold the perpetrators of these crimes accountable but also to keep out neighborhood safe.”

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police have not said exactly what charges Espada will face in connection with the fatal stabbing. They did say that he has a previous criminal history.