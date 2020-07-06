Local

35-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Manchester Collision

Manchester police say a 69-year-old woman driving a Subaru Impreza collided with the man's Honda motorcycle in the area of Hackett Hill Road and Front Street

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A 35-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle and a car collided at an intersection in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said.

Authorities responded around 12:14 p.m. to the area of Hackett Hill Road and Front Street where a Subaru Impreza and the man's Honda motorcycle were involved in a collision.

A preliminary investigation reveals a 69-year-old Manchester woman driving the Impreza was turning north onto Front Street from Hackett Hill Road when her car collided with the motorcycle that was traveling south on the same road.

The Subaru driver was uninjured, but the motorcycle operator suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

Both identities are being withheld at this time, pending the investigation and family notification.

The crash remains under investigation by the Manchester Police Department's traffic unit collision reconstruction and analysis team.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

