37-Year-Old Man Killed in Head-on Car Crash in Easton

A 37-year-old man was killed Sunday when his car was involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle in Easton, Massachusetts, according to local officials.

Scott A. Lewis, of South Easton, died from his injuries after his Kia and a Cadillac Escalade collided, the Bristol County District Attorney said.

Easton police and fire responded to the area of 539 Bay Road around 1:50 p.m. for a report of a head-on collision. First responders rendered aid to both victims involved in the crash, but Lewis was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the Escalade, identified as a 25-year-old Easton man, was transported to Boston Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

There's no immediate word on what may have caused the fatal crash.

Bay Road remained closed Sunday afternoon at the intersection with Dean Street to accommodate the ongoing investigation.

The incident is being investigated by Massachusetts State Police, along with Easton Police detectives and the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.