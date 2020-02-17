4 People Rescued After Falling Through Icy Pond in Boylston

Fire officials from several Massachusetts communities raced to Rocky Pond in Boylston after four people fell through the ice Monday afternoon.

It all started when an ice fishermen fell into the pond shortly after 2 p.m. and began yelling for help, according to the Boylston Fire Department.

A neighbor heard the fisherman and attempted to rescue him, but he ended up falling through the ice, as well, fire officials say.

Two contractors who were working nearby then heard the pair's cries for help and they tried to use a kayak to help them, but both contractors fell through the ice, leaving all four men in the water.

Fire officials say one of the four suffered hypothermia and was taken to a local hospital. The other three did not have any reported injuries.

The Shrewsbury Fire Department sent a rescue truck, engine and hover craft to assist in the ice rescue.

The Clinton Fire Department also assisted.