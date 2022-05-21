4-Year-Old Child Indecently Assaulted at Park Street Station

A 4-year-old child was assaulted at an MBTA station in Boston Friday evening, transit police announced.

According to MBTA transit police, while waiting on the westbound platform of the Green Line at the Park Street station around 7:30 p.m., the child was indecently assaulted by an older man.

Immediately following the incident, the mother of the child confronted the man and took his picture with her cell phone. The mother then informed the police, and Transit Police officers arrived shortly afterwards.

With the picture the mother took along with assistance from a witness at the scene, police were able to locate and arrest 66-year-old George Francois in the area of 48 Glenville Avenue in Boston. He was taken into custody for indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Following his arrest, Francois was transported to the headquarters of the Transit Police Department for the arrest booking process.

Francois allegedly made incriminating remarks to his arresting officers, transit police said. It was not immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.