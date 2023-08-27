GOP activist, lawyer stabbed to death in his Durham, NH, home

A suspicious death investigation that was underway this weekend in Durham, New Hampshire, has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed on the victim.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said in a statement Sunday that the medical examiner determined the death of 41-year-old Alexander Talcott was caused by a stab wound to the neck. His manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

A spokesperson for the attorney general's office has confirmed Talcott was a GOP activist and lawyer.

Talcott was found dead in his Bennett Road home early Saturday morning. There were numerous police vehicles on scene, and the attorney general's office said at the time they were actively investigating a man's suspicious death at the residence.

Talcott's name wasn't released until Sunday, at which point officials said they had identified all of the people involved in the incident, and there is no known danger to the public.

Investigators are continuing to look at whether or not the person who stabbed Talcott was acting in self-defense, officials said. Their name has not been released.

An investigation into Talcott's death is ongoing, and further information has not been shared at this time.