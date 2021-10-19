5 New England Universities Rank in the Top 10 Best Colleges in the US

Five New England universities are among the top 10 U.S. colleges, according to a new ranking that puts two of them at the very top of the list.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology topped the Niche 2022 Best Colleges in America list, followed by Harvard University in second place. Yale University ranked No. 4, Brown University No. 8 and Dartmouth College No. 10.

The schools are no strangers to the top of rankings. MIT and Harvard are tied for second place, after Princeton, in the U.S. News and World Report ranking of best U.S. universities.

Niche's ranking is based on academic, admissions, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, but also accounts for students and alumni reviews. According to Niche's website, this year’s rankings reduced the weight of ACT and SAT scores compared to previous years, to account for colleges’ decision to reduce the importance of test scores in the admissions process.

Here are all the New England universities in the Niche top 100.

No. 1: Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts

No. 2: Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts

No. 4: Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut

No. 8: Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island

No. 10: Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire

No. 26: Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts

No. 27: Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine

No. 32: Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vermont

No. 39: Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts

No. 44: Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts

No. 46: Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

No. 51: Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts

No 53: Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut

No. 54: Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts

No. 55: Amherst College in Amherst, Massachusetts

No. 58: Colby College in Waterville, Maine

No. 62: Bates College in Lewiston, Maine

No. 64: Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts

No. 74: Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts

No. 83: College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts

No. 90: Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Massachusetts