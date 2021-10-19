5 New England Universities Rank in the Top 10 Best Colleges in the US

Five New England universities are among the top 10 U.S. colleges, according to a new ranking that puts two of them at the very top of the list.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology topped the Niche 2022 Best Colleges in America list, followed by Harvard University in second place. Yale University ranked No. 4, Brown University No. 8 and Dartmouth College No. 10.
The schools are no strangers to the top of rankings. MIT and Harvard are tied for second place, after Princeton, in the U.S. News and World Report ranking of best U.S. universities.
Niche's ranking is based on academic, admissions, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, but also accounts for students and alumni reviews. According to Niche's website, this year’s rankings reduced the weight of ACT and SAT scores compared to previous years, to account for colleges’ decision to reduce the importance of test scores in the admissions process.
Here are all the New England universities in the Niche top 100.
No. 1: Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts
No. 2: Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts
No. 4: Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut
No. 8: Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island
No. 10: Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire
No. 26: Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts
No. 27: Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine
No. 32: Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vermont
No. 39: Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts
No. 44: Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts
No. 46: Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
No. 51: Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts
No 53: Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut
No. 54: Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts
No. 55: Amherst College in Amherst, Massachusetts
No. 58: Colby College in Waterville, Maine
No. 62: Bates College in Lewiston, Maine
No. 64: Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts
No. 74: Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts
No. 83: College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts
No. 90: Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Massachusetts