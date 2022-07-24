58–Year-Old Man from Salisbury Killed in Car Crash in Andover, Mass.

A 58-year-old man from Salisbury, Massachusetts is dead after his car rolled over onto Route 495 South from Route 93 in Andover, Massachusetts, said police.

Police say people were already trying to help the 58-year-old driver when police and ambulances arrived. The man was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they're currently investigating the cause of the crash, but the accident happened when the driver went off the left side of the road and rolled over into the median.

The Salisbury man was the only driver involved in the crash, and he was the only person in the car at the time of the crash, said police.