7 Dogs Killed in Pepperell House Fire, Chief Says

Two people were also taken the hospital due to the fire, which is now being investigated

By Matt Fortin

Two people taken to the hospital and seven dogs were killed after a fire broke out at a home in Pepperell, Massachusetts Sunday night, according to fire officials there.

Emergency crews got 911 calls for the fire on Mill Street after 8 p.m. Sunday, and police and medical first responders arrived to find two people from the basement and first floor suffering from smoke inhalation, according to a news release from Pepperell Fire Chief Brian Borneman. They were taken to local hospitals.

Fire crews were able to rescue three dogs and two cats from the home, but seven dogs were killed, according to the release.

Despite gusty winds, firefighters were able to knock down the fire and get it under control within around 30 minutes. Several fire departments from nearby communities came to help at the scene, including Groton, Dunstable, Townsend, Hollis, New Hampshire and Nashua, New Hampshire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Two people have been displaced.

