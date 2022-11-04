Students Sickened by Undercooked Chicken Nuggets at Mass. Middle School

Multiple students at a Massachusetts middle school became ill after eating what school officials described as "undercooked chicken nuggets" that were provided as part of their lunch over the past two weeks.

The administration at Nissitissit Middle School in Pepperell said they became aware that about 15 students received undercooked chicken nuggets with their lunch on Thursday, Oct. 27, North Middlesex Regional School District Superintendent Brad Morgan said in a statement. He said school staff immediately alerted the cafeteria vendor and a new lunch was prepared for the affected students.

Some of those students, however, later reported to the school nurse's office with stomach illness.

A week later, on Thursday, Nov. 3, school officials said two more students reported that they were provided with undercooked chicken nuggets and fell ill.

Morgan said the district has contracted with its current food service vendor since 2020, and the company has had no prior food safety issues during its contract. He said school district administrators were scheduled to meet with administrators from the company Friday to address the issue and make sure it doesn't happen again.

A call to the food vendor on Friday afternoon was not immediately returned.