71-Year-Old Woman Stabbed to Death in Worcester, Male Relative Arrested

A stabbing in Worcester Friday left a 71-year-old woman dead and a relative of hers under arrest, police said.

The relative hasn't been identified, but Worcester police said they are male and that the stabbing was a domestic incident.

Officers arrived to the scene on Ekman Street about 11:05 a.m., police said. The woman was pronounced dead.

Police haven't released any other information, but said there was no ongoing danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 508-799-8651 or text a message anonymously to 274637 (TIPWPD).

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: Massachusetts provides this list of national, statewide and local resources for victims of domestic violence. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. Anyone who is in immediate danger or knows someone who is is urged to call 911.