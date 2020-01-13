Local
pedestrian killed

76-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed Crossing RI Street

Angelina Cruz Hernandez was struck Saturday evening in front of the Riverbend Apartments while in a crosswalk, police said

WJAR-TV

A 76-year-old woman was struck and killed by an SUV as she crossed a Cranston street over the weekend, police said.

Angelina Cruz Hernandez was crossing the road at a crosswalk in front of the Riverbend Apartments when she was struck at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver has not been charged, and there were no signs of impairment, police said. The investigation is continuing.

Investigators seized the vehicle involved in the crash, police said. The driver's name was not made public.

The medical examiner's office is assisting in the active investigation.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to contact the department's traffic unit.

