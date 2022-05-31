8-Year-Old NH Boy Killed in Random Shooting in SC

An 8-year-old boy from New Hampshire was tragically killed in what appears to have been a random shooting in South Carolina over the weekend, according to police.

South Carolina TV station WBTW reports that a 40-year-old male, Charles Montgomery Allen, was randomly shooting at cars from his home in Florence, S.C., when he struck the child, as well as his father, according to Seacoastonline in New Hampshire.

"No motive. Just probably methed up. He’s got a history," Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye told WBTW. "He's incarcerated now without incident. Just a senseless, senseless act."

The name of the child and his father have not been released.

Allen had already been charged with two counts of attempted murder before the child's death, as well as three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Seacoast Online.

It is unclear what additional charges he will face following the death of the boy, or if he has an attorney.

The boy was a third grade student at Little Harbour School in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, according to Seacoastonline.

"An event like this touches our community as a whole," read a statement from Portsmouth Superintendent of Schools Steve Zadravec. "Our hearts are with the family as we support each other through this unbelievable tragedy."