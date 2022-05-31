Fire Ravages Suffolk Downs Race Track

Fire crews have been at Suffolk Downs in East Boston since about 10 p.m. Monday night, trying to contain a blaze at the former racetrack.

Boston’s Fire Commissioner says there was very heavy smoke, and the fire seemed to be concentrated in the simulcast booth at the top section of the historic building that overlooks the old racetrack.

PHOTOS: Fire Ravages Suffolk Downs in Boston

There hasn’t been live horse racing here since 2019, and the property has been sold to a development group, that has been given approval for a 10.5 million square foot residential, retail and open space development on the 109 acres of the Suffolk Downs site.

Fire officials say while there was security on site, there was no one injured in the fire.

They were able to stick to an exterior firefight by using a drone to pinpoint the hot spots.

“The drone is a great tool, we can get a bird’s eye view of the whole building and it actually has thermal imaging,” Boston fire commissioner Jack Dempsey said. “We can see if the fire’s traveling in the roof, underneath the roof, so we can see if it’s spreading further down the building or not, so we can really isolate where we’re targeting with the help of the drone.”

Fire crews remain on scene to keep an eye on hot spots, as well as try to determine the cause and origin of the fire.