Elderly man dead after Newton house fire

One person is dead after a house fire on Wednesday night in Newton, Massachusetts.

The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. on Lincoln Road, fire officials say. One person was trapped on the first floor and the other in the basement.

When firefighters arrived, they went into the home and pulled both people out.

Both people suffered serious injuries due to smoke inhalation and burns. One of the people, identified as a man in his 80s, died at Mass. General on Friday.

“This is a terrible loss for the family and a sad day for the community,” said Mayor Fuller and Chief Gregory Gentile.

Investigators believe the fire started in the basement.

"Pretty tough conditions, zero visibility with a lot of heat," explained Newton Fire Chief Greg Gentile. "But they were able to make a pretty aggressive and quick rescue."

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

“The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but we believe it may have been heating related. If you use a space heater at home, please remember to keep anything that can burn at least three feet away. Plug it directly into a wall outlet, not an extension cord or power strip, and always turn it off when you leave the room or go to sleep.” added the Fire Chief.