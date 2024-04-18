9 sickened at Warwick, RI, shopping center

An apparent chemical exposure at a Rhode Island shopping plaza sent nine people to the hospital and forced several stores to evacuate Thursday, officials told NBC affiliate WJAR.

Firefighters were called to Oak Street Health in Warwick about 10:30 a.m. for a report of several people feeling nauseated inside, officials said, and other businesses nearby were evacuated as a precaution.

Investigators believe cleaning chemicals entered the sewer system, creating a noxious mix that sickened people inside the health care facility, Fire Chief Peter McMichael told WJAR.