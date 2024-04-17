19-year-old mother arrested after baby found dead in RI, police say

A 19-year-old mother was arrested after her baby was found dead last week in Bristol, Rhode Island, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Officers received a call at about 4:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a 2-month-old baby found unresponsive, Bristol police said.

The child was found by officers lying on the bedroom floor and not breathing, police said.

Officers performed life-saving measures, but the 2-month-old died at the scene, WJAR reported.

The mother, Trista Thivierge, was arrested and charged with one count of child endangerment and one count of obstructing a police officer.

Thivierge was arraigned by a bail commissioner and released on $10,000 surety bail. She's scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday.