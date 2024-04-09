Rhode Island

2 rescued after helicopter crashes into pond in RI, police say

By Anthony Vega

Two people were rescued after a helicopter crashed into a pond in Rhode Island Tuesday morning, according to police.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. in Worden Pond in South Kingstown.

Two people were inside the helicopter at the time of the crash and were rescued by civilians who responded by boat, WJAR reported.

One person was taken to South County Hospital with minor injuries, while the other was treated at the scene and released, police said.

Their names weren't released.

This story is developing and will be updated once more information becomes available.

