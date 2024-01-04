Haverhill

9-year-old airlifted after being hit by pickup truck while getting off school bus in Haverhill

Police say a young child who was hit by a Toyota Tacoma Thursday afternoon in Haverhill, Massachusetts, was flown to a hospital in the Boston area

NBC10 Boston

A young child was injured after being hit by a pickup truck while getting off a school bus Thursday in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

Police say the victim, a 9-year-old, was airlifted to a hospital in the Boston area after being hit around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and 13th Avenue.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma involved in the crash stopped at the scene, police said.

Authorities did not give an update on the child's condition.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The parents of the victim, a Haverhill resident, have been notified, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-373-1212 Ext. 1532.

This article tagged under:

Haverhill
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us