9-year-old airlifted after being hit by pickup truck while getting off school bus in Haverhill

A young child was injured after being hit by a pickup truck while getting off a school bus Thursday in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

Police say the victim, a 9-year-old, was airlifted to a hospital in the Boston area after being hit around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and 13th Avenue.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma involved in the crash stopped at the scene, police said.

Authorities did not give an update on the child's condition.

The parents of the victim, a Haverhill resident, have been notified, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-373-1212 Ext. 1532.