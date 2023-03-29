Local

Man Stabbed at Whitman Apartment Complex; Police Search for Attacker

Police did not have an update on the victim's condition

By Matt Fortin

Whitman Police Department

A man was stabbed multiple times on Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Whitman, Massachusetts, and police have launched a search to find the man believed to be responsible.

The Whitman Police Department got a 911 call at 8:15 p.m. for a stabbing at an apartment complex on Myrtle Avenue, a news release from the agency said. When officers responded, they found a 27-year-old man who had multiple stab wounds to the head and face, police said.

The stabbing victim had walked to a neighbor's house, where he asked for help, and the neighbor called 911. The victim was taken to a hospital, and his condition was unknown to police at the time of their news release.

Authorities are now searching for the man they think is responsible, who allegedly fled the scene and is described as a man in his 20s wearing a light green fleece jacket with black shoulders and a black hood. Police also noted the man had a white backpack and wore white and black sneakers.

Anyone who has information about the stabbing has been asked to contact Whitman police at 781-447-1212.

