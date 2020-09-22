Roslindale Vigil Honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Mourners gathered in Adams Park in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood Monday night to grieve over the death of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

It was a candlelit tribute under a moonlit sky for a star of our nation's highest court.

Attendees recalled the life of the late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who lost her battle with cancer at the age of 87 Friday. They looked back on the legacy she has left behind.

Mourner Heather McGowan said she was "feeling grateful we are given time to thank her for all the things that she’s done, especially for women of my generation. We were the first to feel changes that she helped bring about so for us she was kind of a touchstone of what got us to where we are."

Above all, attendees were grateful for the notorious RBG.

Justice Ginsburg will lie in repose at the supreme court later this week where she spent 27 years fighting for justice.