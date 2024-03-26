higher education

A first for Mass. colleges: Breaking the $90,000 barrier

Wellesley and BU will both cost more than $90,000, including tuition, fees, room and board, and a meal plan, and at least 10 colleges have costs exceeding $80,000

By Grant Welker

Two Boston-area schools are the first local higher education institutions to break $90,000 in annual student costs.

Wellesley College’s sticker price will be $92,060 for the 2024-’25 school year including tuition, fees, room and board, and a meal plan. Boston University will cost $90,207.

Others aren’t far behind, with a growing list of schools breaking $80,000 or nearing $90,000. At least 10 colleges will have costs exceeding $80,000, though some have yet to post their 2024-'25 costs, including Harvard and Northeastern University.

Brandeis University’s costs next year will be $89,824, and Olin College of Engineering will total $89,669. Bentley University costs are rising to $84,570 and Babson College will be $82,126.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

