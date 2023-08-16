A purple motorcycle keeps avoiding police in Vermont. They're asking for your help finding it

Police in northern Vermont are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a purple motorcycle that has been able to avoid them on multiple occasions.

Vermont State Police said they attempted to stop a purple sport bike for speeding on North Cambridge Road in the town of Cambridge -- about 20 miles northwest of Stowe -- at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. But the driver fled at a high rate of speed and troopers were unable to stop it.

The same motorcycle has been seen multiple times in the area, and has fled from police trying to stop it on at least one previous occasion.

Anyone with information about the owner of the motorcycle is asked to contact Trooper Keith Cote of the Vermont State Police at 802-878-7111.