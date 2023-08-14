Vermont

Swimmer critically injured after being hit by boat on Lake Champlain

Lydia Vorsteveld, 61, of Bridport, was swimming in Arnold Bay when she was hit on Sunday night

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

A swimmer was critically injured when she was struck by a boat on Lake Champlain in Vermont on Sunday night, and the driver is accused of operating under the influence.

Vermont State Police said they responded to a boating accident on Lake Champlain in the area of Arnold Bay in Panton around 8 p.m. Sunday. Their investigation revealed that 61-year-old Lydia Vorsteveld, of Bridport, was swimming in Arnold Bay when she was hit by a boat.

Vorsteveld was taken by medical helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for "suspected life-threatening injuries."

The driver of the boat was identified by police as Gerard J. Vortsteveld, 49, of Panton. Police did not say how he is related to the victim.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

While speaking to Gerard Vorsteveld, police said they observed signes of impairment, and he was subsquently arrested for suspicion of boating under the influence. He was takent to the Vergennes Police Department for processing and released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court on Oct. 16.

Vergennes Rescue and Charlotte Fire and Rescue assisted Vermont State Police at the scene of the accident.

More Vermont stories

Maine Aug 12

Man wanted in shooting of brothers at Vt. home arrested in Maine

Vermont Aug 11

Mass. gymnastics coach denies voyeurism charge in Vermont

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us