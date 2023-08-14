Swimmer critically injured after being hit by boat on Lake Champlain

A swimmer was critically injured when she was struck by a boat on Lake Champlain in Vermont on Sunday night, and the driver is accused of operating under the influence.

Vermont State Police said they responded to a boating accident on Lake Champlain in the area of Arnold Bay in Panton around 8 p.m. Sunday. Their investigation revealed that 61-year-old Lydia Vorsteveld, of Bridport, was swimming in Arnold Bay when she was hit by a boat.

Vorsteveld was taken by medical helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for "suspected life-threatening injuries."

The driver of the boat was identified by police as Gerard J. Vortsteveld, 49, of Panton. Police did not say how he is related to the victim.

While speaking to Gerard Vorsteveld, police said they observed signes of impairment, and he was subsquently arrested for suspicion of boating under the influence. He was takent to the Vergennes Police Department for processing and released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court on Oct. 16.

Vergennes Rescue and Charlotte Fire and Rescue assisted Vermont State Police at the scene of the accident.