Abortion Rights Rallies in Boston Planned Following SCOTUS Ruling

After the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday, several groups in Massachusetts -- where a woman's right to an abortion is still legal -- have planned rallies for later in the day.

The group RiseUP4AbortionRights is planning a rally near the Park Street T station for 5 p.m., a spokesperson told NBC10 Boston.

In addition, the Boston Socialist Alternative announced a rally at 6 p.m. at Copley Square on behalf of abortion rights.

"Roe v. Wade has been overturned and abortion is now illegal in half the country," the group said in a statement. "The right wing is on the offensive and only a mass movement from below has the power to halt this all-out attack on women and LGBTQ people. We need to protest, walk out, occupy and strike to send the message to the courts, the right wing, and both major parties that we won’t tolerate these attacks any longer!"

Another group, the Beyond Roe Coalition -- led by Reproductive Equity Now, the ACLU of Massachusetts and Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts -- will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Beacon Hill to discuss the next steps to defend abortion access in the Bay State.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, signed an executive order Friday protecting access to reproductive health care services in the state.