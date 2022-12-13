Local

Stoughton

‘Active Crime Scene' in Stoughton, Police Say

By Asher Klein

police tape
NBC 7

A large police investigation was underway Tuesday in Stoughton, Massachusetts, though it wasn't immediately clear what brought the officers out.

Stoughton police described the situation on Park Street near 5th Street as "an active crime scene," but didn't elaborate, beyond that there was not believed to be a threat to the public.

