Active police investigation in northern Vermont community

Vermont State Police say they are conducting an investigation in the village of Morrisville in the northern part of the state.

The police activity is part of "an active and ongoing" investigation by state police and is taking place in an area on Center Road. Vermont State Police said their Tactical Services Unit, Crisis Negotiation Unit and Unmanned Aircraft Systems program are all involved in the operation.

Morrisville is a village with about 2,000 residents within the town of Morristown, about 30 miles north of Montpelier.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area while the police operation is underway. State police said their response is focused on a specific location and there is no indication that there is any danger to the broader community.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further details were immediately available.