Fenway Park Concert Series

Aerosmith, New Kids on the Block to Perform at Fenway Park in September

The two shows will be on back-to-back nightsFans of Aerosmith and New Kids on the Block won't want to miss a thing when the bands, which both have local roots, play back-to-back shows at Fenway Park in September. Live Nation announced Monday that Aerosmith would perform on September 18, marking their first performance at the ballpark since 2010.

By Josh Sullivan

Aerosmith on Today Show
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

New Kids on the Block and Bell Biv Devoe will perform at Fenway Park the following night, September 19. It's the only show New Kids on the Block is scheduled to play in 2020.

Tickets for the Aerosmith show go on sale on January 31st at 10 a.m.; tickets for the New Kids on the Block performance will go on sale the same day at noon.

The announcement comes after Aerosmith was honored at the Grammys Sunday night as recipients of the MusiCares Person of the Year award for their charitable work in the Boston community, and performed two songs.

“To be playing in Boston with these legendary artists, in this sacred venue, is an honor," New Kids on the Block member Donnie Wahlberg said in a press release. "We’ll be pulling out all the stops to create a celebration unlike anything our city has ever seen."

