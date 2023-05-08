After 4 People Shot at Multiple Scenes in Boston, Police Plead for Public's Help

Police in Boston are investigating after a violent night in the city on Sunday, when two people were killed and another two were wounded during multiple shootings, according to police.

"Tonight we've had a pretty violent night in the city," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said during a news conference Sunday. "We do ask for the public's help for this."

Police Called to Shooting in Mattapan

Officers were called to a report of a person shot on Wildwood Street in the Mattapan neighborhood at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, police found two men who had apparently been shot, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department.

Both of the men were taken hospitals, where one later died, police said. The other man is getting cared for injuries that are life-threatening, police said.

2 More People Shot in Boston

As investigators looked into the Mattapan shooting, police said that two other people showed up to local hospitals after being shot.

One of those gunshot victims died, and preliminary information gathered by police does not connect them to the scene in Mattapan.

The other person is expected to survive, after being shot in Downtown Boston on Kingston Street during an unrelated incident.

Plea for Public's Help

Investigations are ongoing by Boston police into the shootings on Sunday night, and authorities have asked for the public's help in solving the cases. Anyone with information has been asked to call homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470. Those who would like to anonymously share information may do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).