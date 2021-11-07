After Car Stolen, Then Found, NH Car Dealership Offers $1K for Help Catching Thief

A New Hampshire car dealership is offering a $1,000 reward to help track down whoever stole a car from its store in Rochester.

Surveillance video shows a person pushing a window air conditioner into an office at First City Cars and Trucks, then taking a silver 2016 Chevrolet Malibu.

That car was later found, but the thief hasn't been.

First City employee Sarah Schafer said the person tried to break into the house next door as well.

"Anybody can just come in, break in, steal your possessions, drive away and there's no responsbility taken for it," she said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Rochester police.