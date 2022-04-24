Local

Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes into Mass. State Police Cruiser

By Lara Salahi

A driver is facing multiple charges after crashing into a State Police cruiser that was stopped on the side of a Massachusetts highway.

A Massachusetts state trooper was assisting a disabled car on I-95 northbound in Sharon shortly after midnight on Sunday when a car struck the parked cruiser, according to the State Police Association of Massachusetts.

The driver -- only identified as a 31-year-old man from Randolph, Mass. -- along with his two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police arrested the driver after he was discharged from the hospital.

The driver is facing multiple speeding and drunk driving related charges.

The trooper was not hurt in the crash.

