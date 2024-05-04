Alleged drunk driver crashes into pole, disrupts 911 service in Lincoln

An alleged drunk driver crashed into a pole outside of police headquarters in Lincoln, Rhode Island, shortly after midnight, temporarily disrupting the department's 911 phone line.

Lincoln officers responded to the rollover crash in front of the police station on Old River Road around 12:35 a.m. and found a Mercedes sedan overturned and a telephone pole that had been severed, NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports.

Police tell WJAR that the driver, identified as 44-year-old Brandon Riley, showed signs of impairment including slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and the smell of alcohol.

The Lincoln resident refused to perform field sobriety tests at the scene and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries, according to WJAR. Riley was charged with refusing to submit a chemical test for blood alcohol content and was issued a summons for driving under the influence of liquor.

According to police, Riley was out on bail at the time of the crash on felony child abuse charges, WJAR reports. He is due in court on May 13 and 20. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges he's facing.

Emergency calls were rerouted until Rhode Island Energy crews completed pole repairs.

“We commend the rapid response and coordination of our officers, Lincoln Rescue, the Lincoln Fire Department, Rhode Island Energy, and Verizon in promptly restoring critical systems and infrastructure impacted by this incident without significant disruption,” said Capt. Kyle Wingate told WJAR.