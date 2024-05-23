FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Conn.

We have a First Alert day Thursday for scattered thunderstorms this afternoon through sunset. The timeframe is anytime between noon and 8 p.m. where we see isolated strong to severe storms as a cold front approaches from the west.

We already had a few showers and thundershowers Thursday morning, and as we see some daytime heating additional development is anticipated.

A severe thunderstorm warning was already issued through 9:15 a.m. Thursday for parts of Connecticut. Click here for the latest weather alerts.

Highs Thursday still reach the low- to mid-80s around New England as our humidity remains high despite the clouds. Any storm activity can bring us hail, damaging wind, heavy downpours and lightning, so keep an eye to the sky, and if you hear thunder, seek shelter indoors immediately until the storm passes.

As we dry off again on Friday, highs will be in the low 80s and the dewpoints lower, to the 50s, with a clear sky. However, the cold front stalls just off the South Coast, so early Friday morning might bring some thunderstorms around Cape Cod and the islands as we dry late day there.

Memorial Day weekend will be cooler, with highs in the 70s to 60s. Inland on Saturday, highs may reach near 80 with tons of sun, while at the coast a sea breeze keeps us around 70. As we have a few disturbances rolling by, we might have some afternoon pop up showers by Sunday and Monday, especially in the mountains.

Our unsettled weather continues Monday through Wednesday next week, with highs in the 60s and repeated waves of showers as a cutoff low approaches early next week.