Aly Raisman Says Missing Puppy May Have Been Spotted in South Boston

Anyone who sees Aly Raisman's dog, Mylo, is asked to message her directly on Instagram or twitter.

By Staff Reports

@aly_raisman

Aly Raisman, an Olympian gold medal-winning gymnast and Boston resident, says her missing dog may have been spotted in the city.

Raisman first announced on Twitter and Instagram that her puppy, Mylo, was "terrified of fireworks and ran off" Saturday in the Seaport District.

Wednesday, Raisman said there had been four possible sightings of Mylo in South Boston.

Raisman said in a Tuesday tweet that she was offering a reward for Mylo's return, but she did not specify an amount. A day earlier, she asked people to stop calling the phone number she provided unless they had seen the dog.

Mylo is described as brown with blue eyes and weighs about 35 lbs.

"He is terrified, and the folks at Missing Dogs Mass advised that we don’t have anyone yelling his name or running around looking for him," Raisman wrote. "I was told that scared dogs will make bad decisions if they are pressured, and that is the last thing that we want to have happen."

Anyone who sees Mylo is asked to message Raisman directly on Instagram or Twitter.

More pets go missing July 4 and 5 than any other day of the year, according to the American Kennel Club.

Animal experts suggest making sure pets have a safe place to rest, somewhere they feel comfortable, with background music or white noise machines to drown out the sound of the fireworks. Some lavender oil under the dog's nose can also help to reduce anxiety.

"If you know your dog already has anxiety, go and talk to your vet," said Laura Burban, of the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Connecticut. "Sometimes they have things there that can help calm the dogs."

Experts also warn pet owners to watch out for signs of distress like trembling, drooling, destructive behavior and also self-harm.

