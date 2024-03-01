New Hampshire

Amber Alert issued following abduction of 2 children in NH; suspect may be ‘armed and dangerous'

Police are looking for a white 2017 Subaru Impreza with New Hampshire plate number V69023 driven by 36-year-old Dustin Duren

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

An Amber Alert has been issued following the abduction of two young children from Berlin, New Hampshire, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Police seeking Dustin Duren, believed to be driving a white Subaru Impreza

An alert was sent to the phones of New Hampshire residents shortly after 4 a.m. Friday saying that police are looking for a white 2017 Subaru Impreza with New Hampshire plate number V69023 driven by 36-year-old Dustin Duren, who is described as 5'10", 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. State police issued a press release minutes later.

This is a photo of the type of vehicle Dusten Duren is believed to be driving, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Vaylen and Elowyn Duren believed to have been abducted

Dustin Duren is believed to be with two children -- 13-month-old Vaelyn Duren, and 4-year-old Elowyn Duren, both girls with blond hair and blue eyes. Police did not say whether or how Dustin Duren and the two girls are related.

NH State Police

Their last known location was Concord, New Hampshire, around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone who sees Dustin Duren, the children and/or the vehicle is asked not to approach them but to call 911 immediately, as Dustin could be armed and dangerous, state police said.

If anyone has non-emergency information, they are asked to call Berlin police at 603-752-3131 or New Hampshire State Police headquarters at 603-223-4381.

