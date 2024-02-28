New Hampshire

Serious multi-vehicle crash reported on I-95 in NH

There was no immediate word on injuries

By Marc Fortier

Adamari_y_Alaia_se_disfrazan_y_te_ensenan_a_decorar_para_Halloween.jpg
FILE

Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 95 south in New Hampshire on Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m. by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation in the area of Exit 3 near the Portsmouth-Greenland line

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Lane closures are in effect southbound and the high-speed lane northbound might be shut down as well, NHDOT said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Significant delays should be expected.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire Feb 26

Single-engine plane crashes at a small NH airport, no injuries are reported

Feb 24

Authorities identify Mass. woman killed in NH snowmobile crash

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us