Ammunition Found at Boston Latin Academy

The investigation into the incident is ongoing

By Marc Fortier

NBC10 Boston

Ammunition was found at Boston Latin Academy on Friday for the second time in the past two months.

Boston police said ammunition was found at the school around 1:30 p.m. They did not say what type of ammunition was found. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Over a month ago, back on May 3, a bag of bullets was found at a loading dock at Boston Latin Academy. And that discovery came just days after a .45 caliber bullet was found in a toilet at the Condon Community School in the city's Southie neighborhood Friday.

The school district has not said whether the two incidents could be related.

