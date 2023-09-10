Andover

Andover schools closed Monday due to widespread storm damage, power outages

menor arrollado 27 oct
NBC10

Schools in Andover, Massachusetts are closed on Monday after thunderstorms on Friday left widespread damages and power outages across the town.

In a letter to parents and staff on Sunday, Superintendent Dr. Magda Parvey said many of the district’s schools remain without power with an unclear timeline for restoration.

"Several National Grid vehicles are causing road closures or blockages which will make traveling for buses and families unsafe and sidewalk cleanup remains ongoing," Parvey wrote. "These blockages have also prevented public works crews access to clean up roads and sidewalks."

Parvey said families will be kept updated on the progress and when school will resume.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Town will have cooling and charging stations available to families at the Memorial Hall Library from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday.

This article tagged under:

Andover
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us