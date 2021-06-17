Local

Andover Schools Debate Later Start Times

The Andover school district started looking at start times in 2018, with a focus on the biological changes in teenager's sleeping patterns

By Katie Brace

Parents will weigh in on a controversial proposal to change school start times in Andover, Massachusetts Thursday.

The Andover School Committee is proposing to pushes the middle and high school start time to 8:15 a.m. and the elementary school from 8:45 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The Andover school district started looking at start times in 2018, with a focus on the biological changes in teenager's sleeping patterns.

The proposal “attempts to balance the scientifically proven benefits of later start times for middle and high school students with the goal of minimizing schedule impacts on elementary families," according to the district's website.

Many of the elementary school parents say moving the school day back doesn’t make sense and is unfair.

“They’re essentially taking the burden from the teenagers and putting it on the backs of the elementary school kids and they’re putting it on the backs of us working class parents.” said Nick Stellakis, the parent of a student at an Andover elementary school.

