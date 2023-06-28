Local

orange line

Apparent fire near MBTA Orange Line station in Boston, service suspended

Orange Line trains were suspended between North Station and Back Bay because of a third rail issue at the Tufts Medical Center station, the T said

By Asher Klein

Viewer images of an apparent fire and response from the Boston Fire Department on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
@Windtrain1 / Twitter

An apparent fire on the Orange Line is causing major delays in Boston Wednesday.

Images shared on social media showed what appeared to be a track fire near a station and smoke filling the air at the station. Firefighters were also seen inside a smoky station.

The MBTA's Twitter account responded by noting the agency was "looking into an issue with the third rail at the station."

Separately, the agency said Orange Line trains were being suspended between North Station and Back Bay because of the third rail issue at the Tufts Medical Center station. The Green Line was available for alternative service.

Earlier, the T had said that southbound Orange Line trains were facing delays over 30 minutes.

The Boston Fire Department didn't immediately share information on responding to a fire on the Orange Line.

Last July, an Orange Line train caught fire over the Mystic River, prompting scores of passengers to evacuate off the bridge. That fire came amid a federal review of the T sparked by a slew of prior incidents involving trains.

Flames and smoke poured from an MBTA Orange Line train crossing the Mystic River in Somerville on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Passengers had to evacuate the train from windows and walk down the bridge to safety.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

