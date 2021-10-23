Area Code Needed for Local Calls in Vermont, New Hampshire Starting Sunday

Callers in Vermont and New Hampshire will have to dial the area code to make local calls starting this weekend.

The two states are among 82 area codes in 35 states that will require 10-digit dialing starting Sunday, according to Federal Communications Commission. The change is being made as a new nationwide suicide prevention line is being created as 988.

Starting Sunday, local calls dialed with just seven digits may not go through, giving callers a recorded message that their call cannot be completed as dialed. This affects the 802 area code -- all of Vermont -- and 603, all of New Hampshire.

The new 988 crisis line to connect with suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors will start on July 16, 2022. Before then, Americans can reach those services by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK).

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: Here is information on suicide prevention from the National Institute of Mental Health. If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.