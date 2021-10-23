Local

area codes

Area Code Needed for Local Calls in Vermont, New Hampshire Starting Sunday

The change will allow the FCC to set up the number 988 as the line for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline across the country

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Callers in Vermont and New Hampshire will have to dial the area code to make local calls starting this weekend.

The two states are among 82 area codes in 35 states that will require 10-digit dialing starting Sunday, according to Federal Communications Commission. The change is being made as a new nationwide suicide prevention line is being created as 988.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Starting Sunday, local calls dialed with just seven digits may not go through, giving callers a recorded message that their call cannot be completed as dialed. This affects the 802 area code -- all of Vermont -- and 603, all of New Hampshire.

The new 988 crisis line to connect with suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors will start on July 16, 2022. Before then, Americans can reach those services by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK).

More on the 988 Suicide Hotline Change

suicide prevention Jul 16, 2020

New Nationwide Suicide Hotline: ‘988' Designated to Reach Crisis Counselors

mental health Dec 13, 2019

Regulators to Set Up 3-Digit Suicide Hotline Number Like 911

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: Here is information on suicide prevention from the National Institute of Mental Health. If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

area codesNew HampshireVermontsuicideNational Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us