Arrest made after hit-and-run crash in RI that left pedestrian critically injured

An arrest has been made after a car fled the scene after hitting and critically injuring a pedestrian in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, on Thursday.

Woonsocket police said they responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on Diamond Hill Road on Thursday night. Surveillance video obtained by WJAR from a nearby business showed a white vehicle hitting a pedestrian and then speeding off. Two people were reportedly walking in the street where there is no crosswalk when one of them was hit.

Police said the victim was 71 years old. Their name has not been released.

The driver of the car, identified by police as Jared Travers, has been arrested and charged with duty to stop in an accident involving serious injury and duty to render assistance. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday afternoon.

No further details were released.