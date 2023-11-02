Rhode Island

Textron building in Providence vandalized twice this week

Police said they arrested Maggie Weng and Finch Bryant, both 19, for their involvement in Wednesday's incident

By Anthony Vega

WJAR-TV

A manufacturer of defense systems building in Providence, Rhode Island, was vandalized twice this week, according to WJAR-TV.

The Textron building on Westminster Street was first vandalized on Tuesday, reported WJAR-TV. The following day, the downtown building was once again targeted by vandals.

City officials and police said they will "remain vigilant in preventing similar acts that result in further damage across the city," according to WJAR-TV.

