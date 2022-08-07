Arrest Made in Lowell Stabbing Death

Authorities in Lowell have announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a fatal stabbing in the city last month.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's office, in conjunction with the Lowell Police Department, announced the arrest of 22-year-old Rayshawn Settles, the grand nephew of 64-year-old Linda Gilbert, whom he allegedly stabbed to death on July 31.

Settles was arrested Saturday at Lowell General Hospital - Saint's Campus without incident, police said, where he's been since Aug. 1, and charged with murder. He's expected to be arraigned on Monday in Lowell District Court; it's unclear if he has an attorney.

Police initially responded to a residence on Loring Street around 11:19 p.m. on July 31, where Gilbert was found unresponsive with apparent trauma. She was transported to Lowell General Hospital, police said, where she was later pronounced dead.

According to police, investigators were able to initially identify Settles walking around Gilbert's home around the time of the alleged incident from security camera footage. Police said they were later able to locate clothing that Settles had been wearing during the alleged incident, which were later found to have Gilbert's DNA on them following testing at the Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab.