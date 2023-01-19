Arson Suspected in Fire at Vacant Vermont Home

Investigators suspect arson could be to blame for a fire at a vacant house in Johnson, Vermont Thursday night and a reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest, Vermont State Police said.

An off-duty firefighter spotted the flames at the building on Route 100C and called 911. By the time firefighters arrived the structure was completely engulfed in flames.

No one was hurt during the call, but the structure was a complete loss - an estimated value of around $100,00. The building had been vacant for some time and the owner was salvaging materials from it to use in other projects. The building was not hooked up to heat or electricity.

Investigators believe the case may be arson. Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.

