Local

Vermont

Arson Suspected in Fire at Vacant Vermont Home

The building that burned was vacant at the time and was not hooked up to heat or electricity

By Thea DiGiammerino

Vermont State Police

Investigators suspect arson could be to blame for a fire at a vacant house in Johnson, Vermont Thursday night and a reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest, Vermont State Police said.

An off-duty firefighter spotted the flames at the building on Route 100C and called 911. By the time firefighters arrived the structure was completely engulfed in flames.

No one was hurt during the call, but the structure was a complete loss - an estimated value of around $100,00. The building had been vacant for some time and the owner was salvaging materials from it to use in other projects. The building was not hooked up to heat or electricity.

Investigators believe the case may be arson. Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Get updates on what's happening in New England to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us