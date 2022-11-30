As Storm Hits New England, Tens of Thousands Lose Power

With a storm lashing New England Wednesday night, nearly 50,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts at one point and tens of thousands lost power in other states in New England as well.

At one point in Massachusetts, more than 46,000 customers had lost power, according to MEMA, though that number ticked down to 36,000 after 8:30 p.m. In one city, Quincy, more than 70% of power customers were in the dark around 8 p.m.

Wednesday's forecast called for wind gusts of up to 55 mph across the region. The storm system was the same one that produced severe weather over the southern United States earlier this week.

In Maine, about 29,000 people had lost power as of 8:25 p.m., according to Central Maine Power.

In Connecticut, about 16,000 customers were without power after nightfall.