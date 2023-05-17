Local

violence

At Dorchester Die-in, Group Blocks Traffic to Protest Gun Violence

Boston recently committed $100,000 to an events program in the neighborhoods most impacted by violence in an effort to create a sense of community

By Asher Klein

A group protesting gun violence in Boston blocks an intersection in Dorchester on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

Dozens of people participated in a die-in in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Wednesday to bring attention to the deadly gun violence erupting in the area.

People lay down on the intersection of Washington Street and Columbia Road in an attempt to raise awareness about the violence. The event was organized by Teen Empowerment Boston.

"We're trying to disrupt the flow of the city and say that enough is enough," Alejandro Gonzalez said.

Deadly violence is on the rise in the city — as of mid-April, 11 homicides were reported, up from five during the same period in 2022, according to city data.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Boston recently committed $100,000 to an events program in the neighborhoods most impacted by violence in an effort to create a sense of community.

As NBC10 Boston takes a closer look at the scars gun violence is leaving on the city, we hear from a father who has experienced unimaginable grief twice.

More on gun violence in Boston

gun violence Apr 13

Addressing Gun Violence in Boston

gun violence Apr 7

Mayor Wu Discusses Efforts to Curb Gun Violence in Boston

This article tagged under:

violenceBostondorchester
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us