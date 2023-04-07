Mayor Wu to Talk Gun Violence Friday, as City Hopes Workshop Will Create Solutions

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is expected to deliver remarks to news media on Friday, after local officials worked this week on developing a comprehensive strategy aimed at reducing gun violence in the city.

Mayor Wu is scheduled to hold a media availability on Friday morning following a violence reduction workshop, hosted by the Violence Reduction Center of the University of Maryland.

Following a fatal shooting Saturday night in the city's Roxbury neighborhood, Rev. Kevin Peterson says they continue to call on the city to do more to address the gun violence in Boston.

The program began on Tuesday and comes to a close on Friday. It comes amid rising homicide rates in Boston, with 11 so far in 2023, compared to 5 during the same period in 2022.

Mayor Wu and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox announced earlier in the week that the city was selected to join the Violence Reduction Center workshop. The program works to bring community leaders and police together to find solutions to reduce gun violence, and brings in experts from around the country.

The cohort will help inform the city of Boston's community safety work moving forward, lay down a foundation for best practices and help law enforcement and community leaders implement certain strategies to help reduce gun violence.

“Boston is one of the safest large cities in the country, and a national model, but even with historic lows of public safety incidents, we are committed to eradicating violence in every neighborhood,” Mayor Wu said in a news release that announced the cohort. “We look forward to our public agencies and community partners building and deepening our violence prevention and intervention work together.”

More details about the results of the cohort are expected during the mayor's remarks, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Friday, outside of the Roxbury branch of the Boston Public Library.

More to come.