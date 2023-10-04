One diver found dead, second remains missing off coast of Rockport

A diver was found dead on the beach and a second remains missing as crews scour the water off the coast of Rockport, Massachusetts, Wednesday evening, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard confirms they were called out after the first diver was found dead on Front Beach Wednesday afternoon. A second, a 70-year-old man, remains missing.

The Rockport Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Coast Guard Station Gloucester and Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod are all searching the area.

More details were not immediately available.