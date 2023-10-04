Rockport

One diver found dead, second remains missing off coast of Rockport

Massachusetts State Police said they were assisting in the search for a missing diver; Rockport police said the search involves a fatality

By Mike Pescaro

NBC10 Boston

A diver was found dead on the beach and a second remains missing as crews scour the water off the coast of Rockport, Massachusetts, Wednesday evening, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard confirms they were called out after the first diver was found dead on Front Beach Wednesday afternoon. A second, a 70-year-old man, remains missing.

The Rockport Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Coast Guard Station Gloucester and Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod are all searching the area.

More details were not immediately available.

